During its Tuesday quarterly meeting, members of the State College Board of Health unanimously voted by acclimation to send an official encouragement to State College's Borough Council to implement indoor masking guidelines for businesses.

The reinstated guidelines would follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s most recent suggestions for indoor masking for all individuals amid the delta variant.

The Board of Health’s vote to appeal to the council comes after Penn State enacted an immediate indoor mask mandate Wednesday for all students, faculty, staff and visitors on all campuses, regardless of vaccination status.

The university cited "accelerating" coronavirus case counts as its reason for enacting the mandate.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this article stated the Centre County Board of Health made recommendations to the State College borough. That is incorrect. The Daily Collegian apologizes for this error.

