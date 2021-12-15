You are the owner of this article.
State College-based medical billing company owner pleads guilty after failing to pay taxes for 4 years

Downtown and Mount Nittany

A view of Downtown State College and Mount Nittany from a parking garage on Wednesday, July 21, 2021 in State College, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

Scott Lykens, owner of Keystone Medical Management Solutions, Inc., which was formerly based out of State College, pleaded guilty Tuesday to willful failure to account for and pay over taxes to the IRS, according to court documents.

From 2015 to 2019, the medical billing company “withheld taxes” from its employees’ paychecks — including federal income taxes, Medicare and Social Security — and made no deposits of the payroll taxes to the IRS, court documents said.

Lykens had control over "every aspect" of KMMS, Inc.'s business affiars, court documents said, and as a “responsible person” for the company, Lykens also failed to pay over employers’ share of Social Security and Medicare taxes to the IRS during that time frame.

Additionally, KMMS, Inc. "failed" to file quarterly employment tax returns with the IRS, court documents said.

Lykens will have to pay $1,044,796 in restitution, according to the plea agreement signed on Tuesday. The maximum sentencing penalty is five years of prison, a fine of $250,000 and a supervised release of three years, according to court documents.

