Downtown State College bars have been gearing up for the first “normal” in-person fall semester since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but like most businesses affected by the pandemic, the process hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows.

JR Mangan, a co-owner of Cafe 210 West, said while business has “easily doubled” since last year, there are still existing problems.

“We have already seen how much a year can do,” Mangan said. “It's a completely different ballpark in comparison, but it does not take away from the fact that there is still work to be done.”

At the height of the coronavirus pandemic, statewide legislation introducing restrictions on bar capacity and alcohol sales began to take over business operations at Cafe 210 West, according to Mangan.

“We were fortunate in that we had prior outdoor seating and that our place was already so spread out by design that we were able to stay steady,” Mangan said. “It was more a matter of not being packed that left us stuck.”

According to Mangan, the bar still offers social distancing, masks and hand sanitizer to patrons. The bar also provides accommodations for people who might wish to sit outside.

“We have also put a priority on vaccination and have made sure all employees are vaccinated,” Mangan said. “We’re just trying to do what’s best for customers and employees.”

Mangan cited “almost daily” emails and notices from the State College borough and the Downtown State College Improvement District as resources that continue to offer advice, as well as opportune communication lines with other businesses downtown.

“We take it day by day,” Mangan said. “One thing the virus did teach us is that we must get better at trusting gut feelings, and that’s really the message we have taken to heart when it comes to how we run things.”

Mangan said Cafe 210 West is looking forward to seeing students, alumni and regulars once the school year gets back into full swing but noted a lack of staff as the biggest obstacle to climb over.

“We still haven’t found a solution,” Mangan said. “It has definitely been a struggle on our current team.”

Curtis Shulman, director of operations at Hotel State College & Company, said the limited capacity rules affected bars in the area — including Bill Pickle's Tap Room — financially.

“It’s like comparing apples to oranges — we were so limited by restrictions that we could not operate the way we usually could,” Shulman said. “Where that really affected us was financially and in finding steady employment as well.”

According to Shulman, Pickle’s was operating “60% down in revenue” due to coronavirus limitations.

Shulman said now, while the revenue stream has increased, the real problem facing businesses downtown like Pickle’s is consistent employment in the right areas of work.

“We have enough service team members, [but] our more long-lasting positions though, that’s where we can't just hire people off the bat,” Shulman said. “There is a lot of training and hard work that must be taught and then maintained.”

Though last fall took “motivation” for his team to get through, as the pandemic persists, he said he believes a more permanent solution is necessary.

“We are struggling to find people,” Shulman said. “Since we are not getting the hiring skill set that we need in prospective employees, it’s just becoming more difficult.”

Ellen Braun, general manager of Chumley’s, said she has also had to hire more employees after the bar reopened following a year of renovations in 2020.

“I think a lot of people who worked in the restaurant business had to find other jobs after the pandemic hit,” Braun said. “It’s a really challenging business with very demanding hours and a lot of hard physical work, so those who did leave might not be motivated to switch back.”

However, Shulman said Hotel State College-owned businesses, like Pickle’s or Chumley’s, are not strangers to the hiring drought.

“Walk down College Avenue — you’ll see ‘for hire’ signs everywhere,” Shulman. “Even as we get back into a normal school year cycle, this is where you see how the pandemic has affected [the restaurant business] the most.”

According to Braun, Chumley’s needed to hire more people due to its now-extended hours, which are 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 4-11 p.m. Sundays.

“Our core group of employees are definitely long-term employers,” Braun said. “But because of our busy summer, we had to hire new staff members — most of whom were luckily customers who knew our community and were interested in becoming part of our team.”

Braun said while she is grateful for the vaccine and the precaution many do take by getting vaccinated, she said she has become more “conscientious” about what she can control.

“I’ve started wearing my mask again because you just never know,” Braun said. “If I learned one thing, COVID taught us to be nimble. We have strategies in place in case we do need to lower our capacity indoors, or if we do need to modify our mask guidelines, but we also have to be aware of our own comfort level.”

Braun said most people entering Chumley’s are already “a pretty mask-friendly clientele.”

“It’s been crowded, but we are ready to follow any precautions we need to make sure our first priority is safety,” Braun said. “That’s always the No. 1 goal.”

Centre County is classified as a "high" region for community transmission as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the area has seen 180 coronavirus cases and 18 new hospital admissions in a weeklong period.

Spanning from Aug. 21 through Aug. 27, Centre County had a 7.65% positivity rate and no new deaths, the CDC said.

Compared to the week prior, this was a 30.43% increase in cases and a 50% increase in hospitalizations, according to the CDC.

“While you do still have to worry about the virus, we can’t ignore the fact that ‘move-in week’ and ‘syllabus week’ are by far the biggest weeks for the bars,” Shulman said. “To have almost back-to-normal numbers this year is huge, but we need that momentum to keep going.”

Shulman said he believes due to the reality of a pandemic, all regulations are subject to change.

“We can do all we can to keep everyone safe, but at the end of day, we can’t control everything,” Shulman said. “If we worry about it too much, we won’t be able to do our jobs. We just have to take it day by day.”

