State College awards 2022 Parking Garage Maintenance Project Contract to Nathan Contracting

  Comments
Mural, Pugh St Garage

A mural was painted on the Pugh St garage on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

 Samantha Wilson

Nathan Contracting, of Allison Park, Pennsylvania, was awarded the 2022 Parking Garage Maintenance Project Contract by the State College Borough Council during its Monday night meeting.

Work will begin on Jan. 10, and the planned construction time is 10 months.

Fraser Street Parking Garage, Beaver Avenue Parking Garage, Pugh Street Garage and McAllister Street Parking Deck will be repaired by Nathan Contracting, and repairs will consist of waterproofing coating repairs and traffic topping re-coating, as well as striping and concrete repairs.

Specifically, Beaver Avenue Parking Garage’s brick cladding on the columns and the destructive testing on the roof level of the Pugh Street Garage will be repaired.

The bid was advertised in October to comply with the borough's Purchasing Ordinance. The cost estimate of the project is projected to be $3 million.

