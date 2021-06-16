Community members gathered at 3 Dots Downtown Tuesday evening to view the "Faux Venus" sculpture exhibition by State College local artist Yiwei Leo Wang.

Wang, a Penn State class of 2021 graduate with a bachelor's degree in sculpture and landscape architecture and a local sculptor, showcased several of his sculptures and discussed them with the public as part of the event. Food and beverages were provided by Duck Donuts and Big Spring Spirits.

3 Dots, a community space focused on artistic and innovative experiences located on the corner of East Beaver Avenue and South Pugh Street, recently reopened on June 1 after being closed for the entire coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday's event was the first "Meet the Artist" part of 3 Dots' "Tuesdays on the Terrace" event series.

The Faux Venus exhibition, which will be in place until July 19, contained several works meant to focus on "key phenomena in today's media and pop youth culture" and address several issues such as body image, gender stereotypes and the power dynamic in sexual interplay, Wang said.

Wang, dressed in a glittery graduation gown covered in 2,021 pieces of rhinestone, walked around the crowded event space describing his thoughts behind his work and answering questions from the crowd.

The first piece Wang spoke about was "Radiant," a disco ball shaped like his own head, with pink and white light reflecting off of the hundreds of hand-placed mirrors. This piece, as well as the guillotine-shaped "Blinds to LIVE" were the two largest sculptures in the Faux Venus series.

Wang began to discuss some of the philosophies behind the Faux Venus artistry as he presented "Silk." The work is made from twin pink- and gold-colored scarves, which look exactly the same, but one is 100% silk and the other is 100% faux silk.

Both scarves were printed for Wang by a student in China. Wang said he believes the "Made in China" label on clothing can lead people to believe something is "less valuable."

The two scarves look identical, but Wang said the silk scarf may be considered more valuable simply because of the material it was made from. According to Wang, people often assign value to works of art that are completely separate from the sum of its parts, and this "value" can become completely arbitrary.

Wang compared this to purchasing a drawing.

"The canvas may cost $10, and the acrylics may cost $5, but the drawing will cost more," Wang said. "Art is not only the value of the material but the value of the design."

One attendee asked Wang which scarf was real silk, but he didn't answer because he said "It doesn't matter."

After showcasing several other sculptures, Wang finally approached the largest in the collection — "Blinds to LIVE."

The guillotine-shaped piece, which features window blinds in place of a blade, represents the entertainment associated with serious topics in today's society like politics and religion, according to Wang.

"Everything needs to be entertaining to get attention," Wang said. "So even the process of cutting off the head needs to be super casual and entertaining."

The entire 3 Dots gallery burst into applause following Wang's closing remarks on the meaning behind "Faux Venus" and how it represents his persona.

The crowd then dispersed and began to mingle with Wang as some enjoyed donuts and cocktails, both of which were specifically designed to compliment his art.

Duck Donuts served pink- and gold-colored donuts, and Big Spring Spirits served a drink with edible gold glitter to "fit the occasion," according to Kevin Lloyd, a Big Spring Spirits spokesperson.

Wang, who will move to Chicago in the fall to attend graduate school at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago, said he was grateful for everyone who came to the show. He also said he was happy that he can finally "express himself" through his art now that galleries are opening again following the pandemic.

3 Dots' Executive Director Erica Quinn said she was glad to kick off the summer with Wang's exhibition, and she said she's excited for the rest of the summer.

Quinn said after Wang's Faux Venus exhibition, the community space plans to feature more artists. 3 Dots will soon release an application on social media for local artists who want to showcase their work in the gallery.

