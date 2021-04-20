3 Dots Downtown and its owners realized there was a hole in the State College community a year after the coronavirus pandemic began. So, it turned to art to fill that space.

The borough of State College and 3 Dots put together an art exhibit downtown with the intent of showcasing State College’s diversity to the public.

Spud Marshall is the innovation director and a co-founder of 3 Dots Downtown, which is a nonprofit community space meant to “shine light on really great creative efforts” happening locally.

According to Marshall, the artwork of Tiara Zhanè, a past Penn State student, “really hit the theme,” conveying to the public “all that makes State College a really great place to call home.”

3 Dots opened in 2019 but has been closed since spring 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Marshall, the business held virtual events during that time and was able to put together an “experimental” window exhibit for Zhanè’s work with the help of a grant from the State College borough, funding art installation and lighting.

Currently, Zhanè’s work is featured in six windows adjacent to the patio at 3 Dots, according to Marshall. On April 30, there will be a May Day Art and Garden Walk downtown to launch the gallery.

Zhanè’s artwork “highlights the importance of underrepresented voices and artistic talent that people don’t hear often,” according to Marshall.

Zhanè said her work in the exhibition is titled “Omni,” from the definition of the word, meaning to “[combine] forms of all things.”

According to Zhanè, her signature medium is acrylics, and her style “stays the same.”

“If I paint something, you can automatically tell that it’s mine,” Zhanè said.

One of Zhanè’s paintings portrays peaceful protests after the death of George Floyd, and another depicts the 1985 MOVE bombing that was ordered by the Philadelphia Police Department on a residential home.

“The message that I specifically wanted to get across was the idea that we are all connected,” Zhanè said. “Most of the time, the reason we have differences is because it is teaching us a different level of how to love… or showing us how far our love can go and how far it needs to go.”

Zhanè worked at 3 Dots Downtown for a short period of time before she lost the job due to the pandemic. She found out about the exhibition through a mailing list she was already a part of, compelling her to submit work.

“I guess I’m a starving artist now,” Zhanè said. “I poured it into my art.”

Her diligence in artwork was seen by Natalie Vercillo, a community engagement specialist for the borough, who helped to acquire the community grant through Walmart Local Community grants to support the show.

“It’s super impactful to see how she displayed the protests going on,” Vercillo said. “She’s always been into art but has just recently gotten really involved and inspired.”

According to Vercillo, Zhanè’s application to the exhibit showcased hardships she overcame in life and her work, and Vercillo said she thinks Zhanè is an “incredible person” who does “incredible work.”

Vercillo said the exhibition began because 3 Dots was “in need of new ideas to bring the community together that were [coronavirus] compliant.” To do this, the nonprofit had local famous artists submit their work, Zhanè included.

Zhanè said she has many plans for the future with her art, and wants “to get more involved in the art community.”

She said she sees herself continuing to explore new projects, such as creating a calendar with her art and a deck of playing cards.

“The larger goal would be [to] be able to sell art while living anywhere,” Zhanè said.

Ultimately, Zhanè said when her art is displayed she wants people to “to take something from it.”

