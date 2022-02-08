At its Monday night meeting, State College's Borough Council conditionally approved the use of borough spaces for its annual Out of the Darkness Suicide Prevention Walk.

The use was approved from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on April 26, and in the application to use public spaces, organizers outlined a walk starting at Sidney Friedman Parklet and continuing along East Foster Avenue, Keller Street, East and West Prospect avenues, and South Fraser Street.

Organizers of the walk will have an opening ceremony at the parklet, according to the application.

According to its agenda, the borough council approved the measure — contingent upon receiving a Certificate of Liability Insurance.

“In terms of the insurance, this is required as part of our special event permits to ensure the event organizers has protection against claims resulting from injuries and damage to other people or property,” Douglas Shontz, assistant to the borough manager, said via email.

