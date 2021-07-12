The State College Borough Council approved several downtown road closures Monday, which will begin at various times throughout the fall semester.

Calder Way will be closed between South Allen Street and Pugh Street on three dates — July 20, Aug. 3 and Aug. 10 — from 8-11 p.m. for the Downtown State College Improvement District to host its “Calder Walkway Outdoor Movie Event Series.”

The 200 block of South Allen Street — where the Schlow Regional Library and the State College Municipal Building are located — will be closed from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 12 to house Housing Transitions’ Food Truck Rally.

Due to the James Building Replacement Project, the 100 block of South Burrowes Street will close from 7 a.m. on July 19 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 6. This will allow construction workers to install concrete bus pads for the street’s CATA bus stops and to conduct pavement restorations in front of the new building, according to the council.

Throughout the fall semester, other roads will be closed, opened or modified as needed for special Penn State events like football games. The borough council said it will update the public of any changes.

