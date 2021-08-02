The State College Borough Council approved Monday a new traffic pattern at the corner of Hetzel Street and East College Avenue when construction of a new mixed-use building begins.

Core Spaces, a Chicago-based developer, is in charge of building a new mixed-use complex downtown. With this construction comes a one-lane closure on College Avenue in the southbound lane.

The period encompassing this change in traffic pattern is not to exceed 27 months — the period between Sept. 30 through Dec. 12, 2023.

In the event that both the northbound and southbound lanes are closed due to construction, the council said full closure will be brief and any long term will require further consideration from the council.

According to the council, Core Spaces intends to keep one sidewalk open for pedestrians to commute. This sidewalk will also have lights for pedestrians.

