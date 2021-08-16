The State College Borough Council voted unanimously via roll call to establish a Community Oversight Board for the State College Police Department during its meeting Monday.

Monday evening’s decision comes after the council passed a resolution on June 23 2020, which began to allocate funds to the COB from the SCPD, and held two public meetings for community feedback.

“The formation of the Independent Community Police Oversight Board is a necessary step in reframing the relationship that the residents of State College have with the police and an investment in the smart, equitable, community-oriented policing that the State College Police Department strives for and that our community deserves,” reads the final perambulatory clause in the ordinance.

The council also voted via vote of acclamation to approve the establishment of a Department of Equity and Inclusion and create a new governmental position for director of said department.

“Coordination and guiding efforts to assess and expand equity and inclusion in the borough of State College” was stated as the mission of the new department.

A director has not been selected for the new department yet.

