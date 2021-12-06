You are the owner of this article.
State College approves 3-story addition to Theta Delta Chi fraternity house

Downtown and Campus

Downtown and campus as seen from the Frasier Street garage on Monday, June 21, 2021 in State College, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

The State College Borough Council approved a three-story addition to the Theta Delta Chi fraternity house downtown at its Monday night meeting.

Being a historical building, approval for the plans had to go through the Historical Architectural Review Board first before being approved by the Borough Council.

The three-story addition will include an updated bathroom on each floor, a staircase and storage closets. Minor repairs like shingles and new windows will also be part of the renovation.

Additionally, the Certification of Appropriateness Application, which was required to be submitted to HARB as a historical building, stated previous bathrooms will be converted into bathrooms. 

All repairs and plans will be made to make the addition as compatible to the historic building and the historic context as possible. Roofing and exterior materials will also be similar.

HARB members ruled the addition will both be not impactful the historical character of the fraternity house and not damaging to the neighborhood.

