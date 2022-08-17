Municipal Building Sign

The State College Municipal Building exterior's tenants sign on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in State College, Pa.

 Caleb Craig

The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release.

On Wednesday, the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street will be the subject of street maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in the day-long closure of South Allen Street.

Drivers will be provided with a detour using Easterly Parkway, but the borough advised pedestrians and motorists to “use caution” when traveling through the work zones.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags