The Borough of State College announced a downtown road closure in a Tuesday release.

On Wednesday, the intersection of South Atherton Street and South Allen Street will be the subject of street maintenance between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m., resulting in the day-long closure of South Allen Street.

Drivers will be provided with a detour using Easterly Parkway, but the borough advised pedestrians and motorists to “use caution” when traveling through the work zones.

