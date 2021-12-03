State College announces upcoming downtown travel restriction

State College announced Friday an upcoming downtown road closure of New Alley between Burrowes Road and Cresson Alley.

Alexander Building Construction will occupy the road for crane set up and lifting between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday through Dec. 10, according to a borough release.

The borough advised motorists and pedestrians to use caution when traveling near the area.

Those with questions may call Alexander Building Construction at 484-426-8124.

