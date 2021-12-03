You are the owner of this article.
State College announces upcoming downtown travel restriction

  Comments
Shortlidge road on a rainy day in October

A view of Shortlidge Road from the Sky Lounge of the Maxxen apartment building on a rainy day on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

State College announced Friday an upcoming downtown road closure of New Alley between Burrowes Road and Cresson Alley.

Alexander Building Construction will occupy the road for crane set up and lifting between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday through Dec. 10, according to a borough release.

The borough advised motorists and pedestrians to use caution when traveling near the area.

Those with questions may call Alexander Building Construction at 484-426-8124.

