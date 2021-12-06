You are the owner of this article.
State College announces upcoming downtown road closures

Downtown and Campus

Downtown and campus as seen from the Frasier Street garage on Monday, June 21, 2021 in State College, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

State College announced upcoming travel restrictions impacting commuters who travel along South Gill Street and East Fairmount Avenue.

South Gill Street will be closed between West Foster and West Nittany avenues from Tuesday to Wednesday this week, according to the borough's release.

Allegheny Contracting will install a new gas service on South Gill Street with work occurring from 7 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The entire street of East Fairmount Avenue will also be closed on Tuesday.

R.H. Marcon Inc. will set a crane on East Fairmount Avenue between Apple and Berry alleys, according to the release.

Work will transpire between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

For more information about the project on South Gill Street, contact Allegheny Contracting at 814-512-5818.

For information about the project on East Fairmount Avenue, contact R.H. Marcon Inc. at 814-574-1585.

