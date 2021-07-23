State College announced various planned construction projects will inhibit travel on local roads Friday and next week.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday, Landmark Construction LLC will occupy Cresson Alley between Calder Way and West Beaver Avenue due to curb demolition. The sidewalk and road will be closed, the release said.

Landmark Construction LLC will also occupy West College Avenue between South Atherton Street and South Burrowes Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday next week for pavement and resurfacing. The sidewalk and one travel lane will be closed, the release said.

From 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday and Friday next week, Landmark Construction LLC will additionally occupy South Atherton Street between Calder Way and West College Avenue for the same work.

According to the release, motorists and pedestrians are "advised" to use caution when near construction areas.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE