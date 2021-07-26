Downtown and Mount Nittany

There will be travel restrictions on Stuart Avenue between Old Boalsburg Road and Pearson Alley from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting July 29 to Aug. 5, according to a release from State College Borough Public Works.

The restriction is due to storm sewer repairs, causing the roadway and sidewalk to be closed. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution in travel near the areas, the release said.

