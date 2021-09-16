In anticipation of this weekend’s White Out against Auburn, the State College borough announced adaptations to its regular parking policy.

From 2 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, there will be no enforcement of the 2-6 a.m. parking ban and the one- and two-hour parking restrictions, the State College Parking Department said in a release.

Vehicles in violation of the Pennsylvania Vehicle Code or No Parking Anytime restrictions, however, “will be subject to ticketing and/or towing,” the department said.

Such violations include parking on the sidewalk, parking within an intersection, parking on a crosswalk, parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection, parking within 30 feet of a stop sign, parking over 12 inches from the curb, parking against traffic and parking in front of a driveway.

Parking on lawns is also prohibited, and metered parking violators will be subject to enforcement as well.

Metered parking will be "strictly enforced" from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at street meters and in metered parking lots.

Parking garages and paid off-street lots will be open, with parking available at $2.25 per hour with a $32 maximum charge for a 24-hour period.

All ordinary parking restrictions — in alignment with the State College Parking Department’s regulations — will be reinstated at 6 a.m. Sunday.

