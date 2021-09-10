State College's Parking Department announced changes in parking policies for this weekend in light of Penn State's home football game against Ball State.

Beginning at 2 a.m. Saturday, the department will not enforce the "no parking" rule that is usually in effect from 2 a.m. through 6 a.m. and the one- and two-hour parking restrictions. The rules will once again go back into effect at 6 a.m. Sunday. No lawn parking will be permitted.

The borough also announced all Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime violations will still be "strictly enforced," according to a press release. These violations include, but are not limited to:

No parking on the sidewalk

No parking within an intersection

No parking on a crosswalk

No parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

No parking with 30 feet of a stop sign

No parking over 12 inches from the curb

No parking against traffic

No parking in front of a driveway

Cars violating these rules can be subject to ticketing and/or towing.

Additionally, metered parking will also be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. at all street meters and in metered parking lots. Rates for special event parking for off street lots and garages are $2.25 per hour.

