State College announced changes to parking regulations ahead of the Homecoming football game against Illinois this weekend.

The borough will not enforce its no parking from 2-6 a.m. rule, as well as the one- and two-hour restrictions beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday. The restrictions will go back into place at 6 a.m. Sunday.

However, all Pennsylvania Vehicle Code and No Parking Anytime regulations will be enforced this weekend. These include, but are not limited to:

No parking on the sidewalk

No parking within an intersection

No parking on a crosswalk

No parking within 20 feet of a crosswalk at an intersection

No parking with 30 feet of a stop sign

No parking over 12 inches from the curb

No parking against traffic

No parking in front of a driveway

Any car that violates these regulations may be subjected to ticketing and/or towing, the borough said.

All parking meters will be enforced from 10 a.m. through 10 p.m., as well as in metered lots, and special event parking rates for off street lots and garages are $2.25 per hour up to $32 for a 24-hour maximum charge.

