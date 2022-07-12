With the 2022 Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts just a day away, the Borough of State College announced changes in parking, traffic and transit regulations for this year’s festival.

According to the release, the borough’s parking department will not be implementing its “No Parking 2 a.m. to 6 p.m.” regulation or the one- and two-hour parking restrictions beginning at 2 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13. The restrictions will be enforced again beginning Monday, July 18 at 6 a.m.

The borough encourages visitors to use the parking decks in downtown State College, accessible 24 hours a day. CATA’s Blue Loop will be operating on Penn State’s campus throughout the festival for attendees, according to the release.

The street parking meters and parking lots will be enforced during the festival, operating from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

