The State College borough released new travel restrictions impacting various areas of downtown this weekend.

On Thursday and Friday, State College Borough Public Works will perform “street maintenance and crack sealing," resulting in the partial closure of University Drive between East Foster Avenue and the Easterly Parkway, according to a release.

Work in the area will take place between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m., during which time two lanes of vehicular traffic will be maintained.

On Friday and Saturday, New Alley will be completely closed to vehicular traffic between Burrowes Road and Cresson Alley while Alexander Building Construction sets up a crane.

And on Saturday, Waupelani Drive between Oneida Street and Atherton Street will be entirely closed as Ameron Construction Inc. paves the intersection of Oneida and Waupelani.

The closure will occur between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., during which time the sidewalk will also be closed.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE