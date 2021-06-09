Pride Flag on the Street

An LGBTQ+ Pride flag hangs on a street pole along East College Avenue in State College, Pa. on Monday, June 7, 2021. Placed every few dozen feet on alternating poles, the flags are a constant reminder that LGBTQ+ people are real and exist in State College — and they aren't going away, either.

 Jeremiah Hassel

State College announced a list of events for its Pride week, beginning Friday with a Pride party at Cafe 210 West.

On Saturday, the Pride Ride will begin at 4 p.m. downtown, followed by an "After-After" party at Chumley’s gay bar.

Finally, the American Ale House will host a Pride brunch on Sunday.

Some events may require attendees to be over 21 years of age.

More information about State College's Pride week can be found here.

