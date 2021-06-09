State College announced a list of events for its Pride week, beginning Friday with a Pride party at Cafe 210 West.
On Saturday, the Pride Ride will begin at 4 p.m. downtown, followed by an "After-After" party at Chumley’s gay bar.
Finally, the American Ale House will host a Pride brunch on Sunday.
Some events may require attendees to be over 21 years of age.
More information about State College's Pride week can be found here.
MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE
The State College NAACP Chapter and the borough announced the community will celebrate Junet…