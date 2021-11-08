The borough of State College announced Monday's downtown road closures and travel restrictions.

Mapp LLC and Keystone will excavate East Calder Way between McAllister Street and McAllister Alley from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a borough release.

The entire street will be closed during this time, and the borough is advising motorists and pedestrians to be cautious are when traveling around the area.

