Downtown State College, Banners on Calder Way

Several flag-style banners line Calder Way in downtown State College, Pa. on Monday, July 28, 2021. The banners spell out the word "downtown" in seveal chunks, facing the direction of traffic in the alley.

 Jeremiah Hassel

The borough of State College announced Monday's downtown road closures and travel restrictions.

Mapp LLC and Keystone will excavate East Calder Way between McAllister Street and McAllister Alley from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, according to a borough release.

The entire street will be closed during this time, and the borough is advising motorists and pedestrians to be cautious are when traveling around the area.

