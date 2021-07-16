The State College borough announced two partial road closures Friday due to construction, which will begin downtown next week.

Landmark Construction LLC will conduct work on downtown apartment building The Standard at State College between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. July 19-23, resulting in the closure of the sidewalk and one-lane traffic between Calder Way and West College Avenue.

From July 20-21, the 300 block of West College Avenue between South Burrowes Street and South Atherton Street will be restricted while Landmark Construction LLC conducts sidewalk and curb reinstatements, similarly resulting in a complete closure of sidewalks and single-lane traffic.

Caution is advised in all construction areas, according to the release.

