State College announced Wednesday several downtown construction projects and travel restrictions for the week.

Village Craft Construction LLC will be occupying West Park Avenue near Franklin Street from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday to set steel divider panels with a crane, according to a borough release.

Due to the construction, the parking lane, sidewalk and one travel lane will be closed, the release said.

Landmark Construction LLC will be on West College Avenue between South Atherton Street and South Burrowes Street for sidewalk and curb reinstatement from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 20-23. This will cause one travel lane and sidewalk to be closed, the release said.

Stone Valley Construction LLC will be doing construction on East College Avenue between Shortlidge Road and South Pugh Street to place curbs and crosswalks from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 19 to Aug. 13, according to the release.

This construction will cause both the parking and travel lane to close,

The State College borough is advising all pedestrians to use caution while traveling through these work areas, the release said.

