The State College Parking Department announced Thursday two changes to its parking policy in anticipation of graduation weekend.

Effective at noon on Friday, the department will no longer enforce its prohibition on parking from 2-6 a.m. or its general one- and two-hour parking restrictions.

The department said lawn parking will not be permitted, and other regular measures will also stay in place.

The rule change will cease at 2 a.m. on Monday.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE