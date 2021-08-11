The Borough of State College's Parking Department announced the return of normal parking operations effective Sept. 7.
Normal parking operations were suspended March 14, 2020, and free on-street and off-street parking were available to the community.
On-street parking spaces with meters, enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except most Sundays, will now be available for short-term parking for a fee of $1.25 per hour with a 75 cent minimum charge for credit card payments, according to a borough release. Individuals parking in these spaces can pay with coins, credit cards or through Parkmobile, the release said.
On-street parking will not be permitted from 2-6 a.m., according to the release.
The Allen and Beaver lots and the McAllister Deck will have a rate of $1.25 per hour for a maximum of five hours at a time, the release said. Parking regulations in these lots will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while parking in the McAllister Deck is prohibited from 3-6 a.m. Sunday mornings, according to the release.
The borough said off-street parking will be available in all three garages downtown: Beaver, Fraser and Pugh.
These garages will be available 24/7 with the first 30 minutes and most Sundays free, the release said. Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the rate will be $1 per hour, and between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. parking will cost 75 cents per hour. according to the release.
Individuals who lose their parking tickets will be required to pay the maximum daily rate, which will be $18. The hourly rate during special events will be $2.25 per hour with a maximum daily rate of $32, the release said.
