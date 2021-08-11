The Borough of State College's Parking Department announced the return of normal parking operations effective Sept. 7.

Normal parking operations were suspended March 14, 2020, and free on-street and off-street parking were available to the community.

On-street parking spaces with meters, enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. except most Sundays, will now be available for short-term parking for a fee of $1.25 per hour with a 75 cent minimum charge for credit card payments, according to a borough release. Individuals parking in these spaces can pay with coins, credit cards or through Parkmobile, the release said.

On-street parking will not be permitted from 2-6 a.m., according to the release.

The Allen and Beaver lots and the McAllister Deck will have a rate of $1.25 per hour for a maximum of five hours at a time, the release said. Parking regulations in these lots will be enforced from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, while parking in the McAllister Deck is prohibited from 3-6 a.m. Sunday mornings, according to the release.

The borough said off-street parking will be available in all three garages downtown: Beaver, Fraser and Pugh.

These garages will be available 24/7 with the first 30 minutes and most Sundays free, the release said. Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m., the rate will be $1 per hour, and between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. parking will cost 75 cents per hour. according to the release.

Individuals who lose their parking tickets will be required to pay the maximum daily rate, which will be $18. The hourly rate during special events will be $2.25 per hour with a maximum daily rate of $32, the release said.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

State College Board of Health encourages implementation of indoor masking guidelines During its Tuesday quarterly meeting, members of the State College Board of Health unanimous…