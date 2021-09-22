State College announced Wednesday R.H. Marcon, Inc. will occupy Burrowes Road between West Calder Way and New Alley to unload materials for a new green roof at the James Building.

The whole street will be closed from 7 a.m. Wednesday until 3:30 p.m. Thursday, the borough said, as a crane set delivers the materials.

The borough advised motorists and pedestrians to use caution when traveling near the work areas.

A green roof, the borough said, utilizes vegetation installed on the roof, which can enhance stormwater management, provide natural shade, improve quality of life by allowing individuals opportunities to interact with the green spaces and reduce the urban heat island effect.

Temperatures of green roofs 30-40 degrees lower than regular roofs, according to the borough, and can reduce city-wide temperatures up to five degrees.

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

PrimoHoagies to open chain in State College, serve Italian specialty sandwiches An Italian specialty sandwich shop — PrimoHoagies — is slated to open a new franchise in the…