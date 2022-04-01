State College's Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza Committee will hold an "April 4th Commemoration: Remembering His Legacy and Being True to the Promised Land" at 7 p.m. this coming Monday at 3 Dots Downtown.

In conjunction with the Black Affinity Group of State College Area High School, the 2022 Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr American remembrance event will include music, spoken word and other performances in honor of the 53rd anniversary of King's death.

State College borough’s Plaza Programming Subcommittee said the event is part of its larger mission to promote the teachings and legacy of King.

"State College has made a tremendous investment in King's philosophies in the form of the plaza — it's one of the very few in the nation," plaza subcommittee member Gary Abdullah said. “We, on the subcommittee, want to help direct that investment into the community, to bring young people into contact with the concepts that drove the civil rights movements.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE