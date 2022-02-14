In November 2021, members of State College’s 3/20 Coalition and the local community revamped the Memorial for Black Lives located in the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza downtown.

The memorial was originally created and set up on May 25, 2021, to mark the one-year anniversary of the death of George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer on Memorial Day in 2020 in Minneapolis and whose death sparked nationwide protests.

“We initially put it up at the year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, and then we kind of had to revitalize it once already because it was taken down,” Melanie Morrison, founding member and secretary of the 3/20 Coalition, said.

Less than a month after its creation and following local Juneteenth celebrations, the State College borough removed the Memorial for Black Lives.

“Our memorial was completely destroyed and thrown away,” Tierra Williams, chair of the 3/20 Coalition and Ferguson Township supervisor, said. “That was depressing because it showed a lack of sympathy, empathy, acknowledgement, and it was just tactless.”

According to a letter to the editor Williams wrote for The Daily Collegian in June 2021, “the State College borough maintenance was told to ‘clean up’ after the Saturday Juneteenth event.”

“The thought that someone could consciously look at a site in honor of the dead and place it in the trash is beyond me,” Williams wrote in the letter. “The fact that anyone could instruct someone to ‘clean up’ a memorial sight is even more disturbing.”

Afterward, Williams said she spoke with Tom Fountaine, the borough manager, regarding the memorial’s removal.

“He insisted that this was not ‘intentional’ and was ‘bad timing’ after Juneeteeth,” Williams wrote in the letter. “He then said, ‘There isn’t anywhere in the borough that allows us to remember the dead except a graveyard.’ He also stated, ‘We let it stay up for a long time.’”

Williams said she attended the State College Borough Council meeting on June 21, 2021, to address the removal on behalf of the 3/20 Coalition. The memorial was then rebuilt later that week and has remained standing since.

Williams and Morrison both cited weather as the main reason for holding a revitalization of the Memorial for Black Lives this past November.

“The weather is wearing down on some of our imagery… so we went and bought things that we felt that could withstand the snow and the rain possibly,” Williams said.

Williams said the 3/20 Coalition will likely hold another revamping this spring.

“We do intend for this to be a permanent memorial,” Morrison said. “There really isn’t a place in State College that memorializes Black and Brown lives that have been lost to law enforcement, or even just a space like that. I mean we do have the MLK Plaza, but that’s meant in a very different way.”

Geoffrey Landers-Nolan, a 3/20 Coalition member and a longtime resident of the State College community, also spoke to the location of the Memorial for Black Lives in the MLK Plaza.

“If we have a memorial plaza to Dr. King but we are ignoring Black lives lost, people of color lost, people with disabilities lost to violence in our midst… then who are we really honoring? Is it Dr. King, or are we honoring ourselves?” Landers-Nolan said.

According to Williams, the purpose of the Memorial for Black Lives is to “acknowledge those whose lives have been cut short by police brutality and white supremacy.”

“There’s not really very many places where Black people can just kind of come and sit with these emotions… and sit with these situations that we’ve had to deal with that are affecting us as a community,” Williams said.

At the memorial, there are pictures of Black individuals who have died due to police violence and white supremacy — as well as items like candle holders and teddy bears that were part of what had to be weatherized.

Williams said the atmosphere is a “solemn and surreal experience” at the memorial.

“You look at these pictures, you see George Floyd, you see Breonna Taylor, you see Atatiana Jefferson, you see the differences in the ages of these people and the genders of these people,” Williams said. “But one thing that they all have in common is that they’re Black and that they were taken by an entity that is sworn to protect us.”

Centered at the memorial is a large, painted rock that says “Black Lives Matter,” surrounded by other “beautiful” stones, according to Morrison.

Morrison said the coalition has invited community members to bring pictures of people who they would like to pay tribute to “so that we can remember them” as well.

“We’re the ones who keep people’s memories alive,” Morrison said. “We have the power to make sure that these folks are not forgotten, that we remember them and we remember what happened.”

Morrison said she calls the 3/20 Coalition's work a “constant fight” to keep focus and attention on topics “that people just want to move past.”

Landers-Nolan agreed, and said there is a real “pattern of avoidance” when it comes to topics like these, but that pain from racial violence “exists,” and “it’s felt.”

“When it is felt and it exists but it’s not seen or recognized, that creates an additional level of trauma,” Landers-Nolan said.

One goal Williams said the coalition has been working toward is something to memorialize Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man who was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania set a long-term trial date in 2022.

“There’s no monument in the community at this moment that just acknowledges him and that he died,” Williams said. “We are not going to forget that Osaze Osagie was murdered. We’re not going to forget that.”

Williams said “there are hopes” to have something “more permanent and more established.”

According to Williams, the 3/20 Coalition is also working on Osaze’s law, which would “divest the use of guns for mental health calls.”

“At the end of the day, it happened here,” Williams said. “Someone died here, and you can’t erase that because you don’t want to talk about it or you don’t want to see a memorial for it. It happened.”

Williams and Morrison said there are plans to hold community celebrations on March 20 to remember Osaze.

Additionally, the 3/20 Coalition is currently collecting community submissions for an art show that will be held in honor of Osaze. The exhibit will be open to the public for the entirety of March at the Schlow Centre Region Library downtown on South Allen Street.

Morrison said the coalition is trying to “engage the public” and wants people to be involved.

“Ultimately, we’re all a part of Osaze’s community, and it’s going to take all of us to keep it going,” Morrison said.

For the 3/20 Coalition, Williams said the Memorial for Black Lives serves as a space to recognize, honor and remember Osaze and all Black people who have died due to police violence and white supremacy.

Acknowledging this is the “only way that we can fix it and change something,” Williams said.

“When you don’t remember what happened, it is subject to happen again.”

