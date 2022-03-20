On Sunday, the 3/20 Coalition hosted its “Osaze’s Community Gathering, Social Hour & Free Lunch” and "Art and Activism" poetry slam at the State College Municipal Building as part of the “Together We Rise” community observance in honor of the three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death.

Osagie was a 29-year old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019, when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze’s father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania previously set a long-term trial date in 2022.

3/20 Coalition Chair Tierra Williams said Burger King Whoppers with Coca-Cola was Osaze's favorite meal, so she said the coalition chose to serve it to the community to “honor” him and “to give back” to the coalition’s volunteers, who she said give “time” and “talent” to the organization.

Then at 2 p.m., Williams gathered attendees in front of the municipal building’s pillars, where she initiated a two-minute moment of silence to signify the time three years ago when police arrived at Osaze's apartment. Two minutes later, she said, he was dead.

A dance routine from Ambitions Performance Company at Penn State followed the moment of silence, which kickstarted the "Arts & Activism" poetry slam event.

Ambitions President Jenna Paritee said dance can be “a good visual representation of certain issues” and topics “that might be harder to decipher” if someone simply lectured about them.

“The combination of music and movement evokes a different kind of emotion,” Paritee (senior-human development and family studies) said. “I’m just hoping that we were able to showcase our talents in a way that really complemented the mission of the organization.”

That mission, Paritee said, revolves around the “recurring nature” of the coalition’s events and activism, which Paritee said helps community members remember what happened — keeping it fresh in their minds.

“The arts are a really good thing for longevity,” Paritee said.

Williams echoed Paritee and said the coalition will continue to “fight and make noise” until things change, which she said the coalition’s members and the community should remember.

“People have to understand that, with the movement, you’ve got to keep going,” Williams said. “Some people fall off. Some people get tired. But you have to keep going and keep going and keep going.”

For Tori Monroe, secretary of Ambitions, the dance was a way to tell a story that takes “an actual, physical form.”

“When you hear someone talk, or when you listen to music, you interpret it yourself,” Monroe (freshman-architecture) said. “With dance, it’s there. It’s concrete. You’re actually looking at a visual story, which I think is something very important when it comes to something as important as this.”

When creating the choreography, Monroe said the members of Ambitions considered how “multidimensional” Osaze's story is, which she said has “a lot of moving parts.”

“In our dance, we hit a lot of different topics throughout,” Monroe said. “Along with the community and also telling a story and spreading awareness, it was a holistic way of activism.”

Kennedy Walker, a member of Ambitions who also performed, agreed with Monroe and said she hopes the group’s act brought out “emotions, thoughts and every single aspect” of the 3/20 Coalition’s event in a way that helped attendees “reflect.”

“It was an honor to be here,” Walker (freshman-material science engineering) said. “It was very beautiful to see people come together.”

That’s what Jayson Brown, another member and performer with Ambition, said he aims to promote through his art — a taste of “culture” that promotes community.

“It’s always good to spread awareness — to remind people what we bring to the community,” Brown (freshman-marketing) said. “We’re all in this together.”

The Ambitions performance kickstarted the “Art & Activism” poetry slam, during which community members shared pieces they had written for Osaze and his family or for the Black Lives Matter movement in general.

“We wanted to give people the chance to express themselves with dance, with poetry, with artwork, with anything else that they wanted to do,” Williams said. “All of these things align in social justice and what needs to be done.”

Among those who shared pieces were Penn State professors Charles Dumas and Cynthia Mazzant, as well as Iyun Osagie, Osaze’s mother.

Williams said giving Iyun a platform was one of her primary goals in creating and hosting the event.

Steven Deutsch, a retired senior scientist and professor of bioengineering, who now lives in State College as a community member, also shared his works.

Deutsch, 75, said he was invited to present by Williams and, having heard Williams’ own poetry presented before at various readings, said he was eager to accept the invitation out of respect to her and her work.

While Deutsch said he was initially skeptical of the idea of a poetry slam, he said he ended up having fun with the event and also enjoyed the music and dancing.

Deutsch said he most enjoyed listening to the others reading their own works of poetry and art — works he said serve a greater purpose in sharing the stories of Black lives and experiences.

“[Poetry is] one way to look at events as horrible as [Osaze’s death] without directly confronting the event,” Deutsch said. “Poetry sets a tone or mood of reflection on these events, and I think you carry it with you for a while.”

Williams said the events the coalition hosted Sunday and all other events the organization has hosted in the past have “changed” and “rocked” the State College community for the better.

“[Our activism] will be written down, and it will be remembered in the right way,” Williams said. “Which side [of history] will you be on?”

