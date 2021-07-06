St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in State College will hold an in-person poetry reading and panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Saturday as part of Central Pennsylvania's Festival of the Arts, which is largely virtual this year.

The free event will feature local Centre and Lycoming County winners of the church’s 2021 poetry contest titled “Poetry in a Time of Pandemic.” The event will also be available to watch via Facebook livestream.

The event will start with a poetry reading by poet Julia Kasdorf, which will be followed by a panel discussion hosted by Rev. Jeffrey Packard, rector of St. Andrew’s. In addition to Kasdorf, panelists will include Bishop Audrey Scanlan of Central Pennsylvania and Tierra Williams, candidate for Ferguson Township Supervisor.

Starting as a discussion on the connections between religion and the pandemic, the panel is meant to be “a continuation of this conversation about the impact and meaning of the events of 2020 and the power of poetry to help us understand them,” according to the release.

Following the panel discussion, the church will sell a book version of winning and selected submitted works from the contest titled “Poetry in a Time of Pandemic: St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church 2021 Poetry Contest Anthology.”

