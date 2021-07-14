The South Hills School of Business & Technology in State College will host its World of Opportunity Concert Series at 6 p.m. rain or shine every Sunday in August, according to a release.

The series will kick off on Aug. 1 with the Bellefonte Community Band. Other performers will include the Triple A Blues Band on Aug. 8, Tommy Wareham & The Intrigues on Aug. 15, Zeropoint Big Band on Aug. 22 and Jackie Brown and the Gill Street Band on Aug. 29.

The concerts, which will last until 7:30 p.m., will be held at the South Hills School's North Lawn at 480 Waupelani Drive in State College. Grounds will open for spectators at 5 p.m. each Sunday, the release said.

Parking will be free, and attendees will be able to purchase lemonade. A drinking fountain and restrooms will be available as well.

According to the release, attendees are advised to bring beverages, chairs and blankets.

