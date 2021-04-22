Politicians, activists and various artists will be featured at a social justice poetry slam on Sunday from 2-4 p.m. at Tudek Park in State College.

Tierra Williams, a local activist and candidate for Ferguson Township Supervisor, helped organize the event, which will include spoken word and musical performances.

Williams said the poetry slam is an opportunity for fellow candidates and artists to “speak on political issues... giving them a chance to pour their souls out to the community.”

Those performing include local figures such as Ezra Nanes, Charles Dumas, Camille Yvette-Welsh, Laura Schadle, Aquila Kikora Franklin and Peter Buck. Several topics they are expected to cover include the coronavirus, global warming, immigration and women’s rights, according to a press release.

Members of PA United’s slate for the State College Area Borough Council, Divine Lipscomb and Gopal Balachandran, will also perform.

Malcolm Kenyatta, the current representative for Pennsylvania’s 181st District and candidate for the U.S. Senate, will be featured as a special guest alongside Timika Lane, a candidate for the Pennsylvania Superior Court.

The event will be co-hosted by Williams and Rich Biever, who announced his bid for the borough council in March.

Local community members who plan to attend are encouraged to bring chairs and blankets to the outdoor venue, which will include open and socially distanced spaces. Attendees are also encouraged to wear masks at the event.

