From “smokes” to snacks, LIONSDELIVER Smoke Shop provides an atmosphere in downtown State College equipped with gaming systems and a “Tokyo vibe.”

The Penn State graduate-owned smoke shop is located at 512 E. College Ave., and it sells disposable vapes, THC, smoking accessories and has a market section inside with snacks and drinks.

According to owner Daniel Vaindiner, LIONSDELIVER opened in August 2020 as a delivery service.

“The mission has kind of evolved since I started,” Vaindiner said.

After experiencing some financial hardships, Vaindiner said he ended up attending Penn State as a computer science major.

“In high school, all I did was smoke… so I came to college without knowing s---,” Vaindiner said.

Vaindiner immigrated to the United States from Israel when he was 19 and said he learned English at a “very young age.”

“I was born in Jerusalem, and my whole family immigrated to Israel from the Soviet Union when it collapsed,” Vaindiner said.

In his fourth year at Penn State, he decided to start LIONSDELIVER.

“I was on government grants because I showed sufficient grades,” Vaindiner said. “I couldn’t have afforded [LIONSDELIVER] any other way.”

When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the government established the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, a temporary law that would allow companies to receive unemployment money.

This benefited Vaindiner since he had created a company in 2018 to learn the American tax system, which he said is “way nicer than Israel’s [tax system].”

With the money he received from the government, Vaindiner got a car and an apartment. He was still left with the remaining sum and questioned what he could do with it.

“I hate working for people,” he said.

Vaindiner spent time driving for Lyft and Uber before creating LIONSDELIVER.

Vaindiner said he started smoking cigarettes around the age of 14. Smoking cigarettes was “pretty common” in Israel, according to Vaindiner.

“My friend got me introduced to disposable vapes… and I was hooked,” Vaindiner said.

After using the disposable vapes his friend gifted him, Vaindiner went to another store to repurchase.

“I got it, and an hour later, it died,” he said.

Vaindiner went back to the mart to see if he could get a replacement. The shop employee pointed to a crooked sign written in Sharpie that said “no replacements.”

Vaindiner said he was angered by this response.

“I guess, out of my pettiness, I was looking at stuff — prices of vapes online. Do you need a store?” he said. “I calculated my prices.. doable, and I could still sell it for cheaper.”

That was when LIONSDELIVER was born.

Vaindiner said his dream for this company was “big enough in itself.”

Starting out as just a delivery service, LIONSDELIVER separated itself from the competition — including a two-to-three-day replacement service.

“How else would I have that edge?” Vaindiner said.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

He started with a basic black-and-white flyer that listed the prices of the disposable vapes.

At first, Vaindiner named the business Lion’s Express and allowed customers to fill out a Google form with the number of vapes, their address and a place to upload a picture of their ID, so it was “like a delivery system.”

Customers started to give him praise, he said.

According to Vaindiner, he was making more than $30,000 in sales each month with just delivery. As the business gained “traction,” Vaindiner created a website.

Vaindiner called a friend and full-time partner of LIONSDELIVER Alex Margulis to help create the website.

“I’ve been involved with this since day one,” Margulis said.

The two have known each other since they were children, Margulis said. Margulis’ role transformed as the business took off.

“I’ve been in the business [world] for 20 years,” Margulis said.

The original name, Lion’s Express, was already taken online, Vaindiner said.

“LIONSDELIVER [was] available for 5 bucks, bought it and then things snowballed,” Vaindiner said.

He said the Penn State colors also carried a different meaning for him.

“I like Penn State’s colors and the fact that we’re the Nittany Lions because I’m from Israel — the flag of Israel is white and blue as well,” Vaindiner said.

He also said that lions have a cultural meaning in Israel.

Vaindiner started out just selling vapes and expanded into more flavors, bigger vapes and eventually THC.

According to the shop’s website, customers must be at least 21 years old to purchase or use these products.

“I’m hardcore on age verification because I can see what’s going on… I’d rather do everything clean,” Vaindiner said. “It’s not that hard to make it good.”

The shop’s THC products contain Delta-9 THC that remains below the Federal Legal Limit — .3%.

“Everything is researched. I wouldn't dare release anything before making sure it's legal,” Vaindiner said.

Josh Wyandt, the storefront’s full-time manager, has been “a vital part” of the operation, according to Vaindiner.

“I’ve taken over more of the operations that [Vaindiner] did at the store, and let him focus more on trying to grow the company,” Wyandt said.

Wyandt started working with Vaindiner as a part-time delivery driver while Wyandt was a senior at Penn State.

“All employees working at LIONSDELIVER, they’re all former customers,” Vaindiner said, “and then they become family.”

Vaindiner said the future of the company could include opening a new downtown State College location with more amenities, such as gaming systems.

“We are lions. We are all Nittany Lions,” Vaindiner said. “We deliver.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

46LIVE brings THON into the homes, hospital rooms of Four Diamonds families With THON Weekend 2023 on the horizon, many attendees will be in the Bryce Jordan Center. Bu…