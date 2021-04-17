A silent vigil will be held at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Plaza in State College following vandalism of the memorial on Friday with imagery of a white supremacist group.

The vigil will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m., and all community members are welcome to attend.

The State College Police Department opened a hate crime investigation following the vandalism. The image of King was allegedly stenciled with the words "PATRIOTFRONT.US" with an insignia below.

Patriot Front was responsible for posting stickers at various locations around State College and Bellefonte earlier in January to promote its group.