Sheetz

The Sheetz sign above the new Sheetz store at 129 S. Pugh St. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2015.

 Davon Clark

Mid-Atlantic convenience store and restaurant chain Sheetz is bringing a fourth store to State College.

The new location will officially open at 3261 W. College Ave. on Sept. 29, according to a Sheetz press release.

In honor of the grand opening, Sheetz will donate $2,500 to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank and another $2,500 to the Special Olympics of Pennsylvania, the release said.

Just as in all other Sheetz’s across the East Coast, the store is urging customers to wear masks and social distance, and the store will conduct employee “well-checks” before a shift begins.

