A Sephora store is set to open inside of Kohl's at 275 Colonnade Blvd. in State College, according to Kohl's associate Alec Nelson.

The grand opening of the new Sephora will be on April 29, Nelson said.

"It's basically a store within a store," Nelson said. "[Sephora] sells all sorts of beauty products ranging from Clinique, Estee Lauder and all other name brands."

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE

National Weather Service issues winter weather advisory for State College The National Weather Service in State College issued a winter weather advisory for parts of …