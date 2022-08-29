As part of the Airport Improvement Program, U.S. Senator Bob Casey announced on Friday the University Park Airport will receive $8,592,043 toward improving important infrastructure, according to a release.

"As the airport makes critical infrastructure upgrades, this funding will ensure its taxiways keep aircraft moving swiftly and effectively," Casey said.

With addition of this funding, the University Park Airport has received $10,503,914 in federal investments since the start of 2021.

