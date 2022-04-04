Democratic Pennsylvania House Rep. Scott Conklin announced Monday in State College he will present a new constitutional amendment to block individuals guilty of domestic violence from holding any state office.

"The very basic of an individual's character goes to domestic violence," Conklin said. "What type of individual commits domestic violence, what type of individual would hurt somebody that's lesser than they are or to do harm to someone that they say they love."

Conklin said any such individual should not be able to serve as a legislator.

Laura Shadle, who said she is a survivor of sexual and domestic violence, spoke at the press conference.

Shadle said Pennsylvania legislators need to act with "integrity" to serve the public.

"Legislators who they themselves have been convicted of domestic violence-related crimes cannot be trusted to act ethically on behalf of domestic violence [survivors]," Shadle said.

Conklin introduced Anne Ard, executive director of Centre Safe, who said Conklin has been a "champion" of domestic violence survivors for a long time.

A press release delivered at the conference said Pennsylvania's constitution already bans people found guilty of "embezzlement of public moneys, bribery, perjury or other infamous crime" from serving in the General Assembly.

