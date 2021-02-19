For one Penn State alumnus, a new project in State College has become more than just a profitable opportunity.

On Jan. 15, the historic Glennland Building at 205 E. Beaver Ave. was transformed into a boutique-style hotel — Scholar Hotel State College — providing a modern use for the building while still preserving its history.

Gary Brandeis is the president of the Scholar Hotel Group, which owns the hotel. He is also a Penn State alumnus who graduated from the Smeal College of Business in 1988 with a degree in accounting.

“This is not just another project for me,” Brandeis said. “This is really personal.”

The hotel is an extended stay hotel — meaning there are rooms with kitchenettes that are intended for longer stays, according to Brandeis.

Brandeis said the hotel is a franchisee of Hilton, so guests can earn Hilton points and cash them in to stay at the Scholar Hotel. Additionally, the hotel is part of Hilton’s Tapestry Collection, which Brandeis said “allows [the hotel] to operate as an independent boutique hotel but still remain a part of the Hilton family.”

Brandeis described a boutique hotel as one that isn't “cookie cutter” and is in a “unique” community.

According to Brandeis, the Glennland Building is registered as historic, and the exterior is protected by the borough of State College.

For this reason, Brandeis was only able to alter the inside of the building.

“We’re trying to honor the history of the building but also provide modern amenities,” Brandeis said.

One of the ways the Scholar Hotel Group preserved the Glennland Building’s legacy was by placing a historic photo of the original pool that was removed from the building in the 1960s behind the front desk.

Brandeis said a challenge when working in a historic building is figuring out “what’s inside that’s still historic that we can save and how we can save it.”

Prior to the hotel’s opening, renovations were completed to make sure the inside of the building was “modern and comfortable,” according to Brandeis.

Some of these renovations included installing new systems for plumbing and electric, fire and safety, heating and cooling. Brandeis said some environmental hazards as a result of the building’s age also had to be handled.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find until you look under the covers,” Brandeis said.

One of the biggest costs during renovations was rebuilding the floors as there were structural issues the crew discovered, according to Brandeis.

The process of opening the Scholar Hotel was delayed by four months, Brandeis said, due to the coronavirus.

Michael Balchin, the director of sales for the Scholar Hotel, said “for the atmosphere we are currently in, we are doing well” in regard to the coronavirus.

Balchin said he’s especially excited about the hotel’s capacity for extended stay guests. He said he hopes the market for traveling will improve in State College once people are allowed back into Beaver Stadium for football games.

Ryan Saal, the area general manager of the Scholar Hotel, added that the company is “slowly” starting to see “a good build.”

Balchin and Brandeis said they are both looking forward to when State College is in full capacity, although they’re happy to have anyone in the hotel for the time being.

According to Brandeis, there are 12 Penn State students living in the hotel this semester in the extended stay rooms.

Brandeis said living at the Scholar Hotel is a “really good alternative” to signing a year-long apartment lease for students studying abroad or those not on campus for an entire semester.

The Scholar Hotel has put restrictions into place to make guests feel safe amid the coronavirus.

Brandeis said if a guest is staying more than one night, housekeeping doesn’t enter the room during their stay, and rooms are left vacant for 48 hours after each guest and before the next.

Plans for the future for the Scholar Hotel include opening a bistro in March, which will serve breakfast and dinner, according to Brandeis.

Brandeis said “Social Food + Drink Bistro” will have a bar and small plate menu for hotel guests and the public.

Saal said Scholar Hotel Group wants to keep focusing on college markets, and the State College location is “another exciting adventure” for the business. He added that it’s exciting to see Brandeis “light up” from his work in State College.

“I’m not just some guy from out of town doing projects in State College,” Brandeis said. “As a Penn State graduate, State College is really important to me.”