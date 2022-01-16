On Sunday, the Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, PA announced it will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather, according to a tweet.

The decision to close was made due to “travel safety concerns for [their] visitors, staff and volunteers,” the tweet said.

At 7:40 p.m. Sunday, the borough of State College declared a "snow emergency," which will remain in effect until later notice, according to a release.

No items will be due at the library Monday.

