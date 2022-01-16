Schlow Library 6

New renovations within Schlow Library on Monday, June 14, 2021 in State College, Pa.

 Jordan Dawson

On Sunday, the Schlow Centre Region Library in State College, PA announced  it will be closed on Monday due to inclement weather, according to a tweet.

The decision to close was made due to “travel safety concerns for [their] visitors, staff and volunteers,” the tweet said.

At 7:40 p.m. Sunday, the borough of State College declared a "snow emergency," which will remain in effect until later notice, according to a release.

No items will be due at the library Monday.

