Saint's Café in downtown State College set to close after 22 years of operation

Saint’s Café announced on Dec. 10 its intended closure after operating for 22 years, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, Saint's will close on Dec. 19.

Saint's will “hand its keys” to Elixir Coffee but will maintain current employees, the post said.

“We want to thank all of our past and present employees, and customers old and new for their patronage over the years.”

