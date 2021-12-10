You are the owner of this article.
Saint's Café in downtown State College set to close after 22 years of operation

Inside Saint's Cafe

Inside Saint's Cafe at 25% capacity on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020.

 Emma Kappel

Saint’s Café announced on Dec. 10 its intended closure after operating for 22 years, according to a Facebook post.

According to the post, Saint's will close on Dec. 19.

Saint's will “hand its keys” to Elixir Coffee but will maintain current employees, the post said.

“We want to thank all of our past and present employees, and customers old and new for their patronage over the years.”

