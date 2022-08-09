For drivers in State College, there will be different traffic restrictions to watch out for in the coming few days.

At the intersection of Allen Street and Easterly Parkway, construction will take place from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. until August 12.

This will likely cause lane shifts to be required and minor delays during construction hours.

There will also be saw cutting on South Garner Street, specifically between East McCormick Avenue and Easterly Parkway.

This work will take place Aug. 10 between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and will cause one lane of traffic to be closed.

Also on Aug. 10, asphalt repairs near Smithfield Circle will take place from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. and, as a result, one lane of traffic will be closed.

Asphalt repairs to Old Boalsburg Road between East Lytle Avenue and East Whitehall Avenue will also be done between 7 a.m. and 5:30 p.m.

These repairs will cause one lane of traffic to be closed.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to use caution when traveling near these work areas.

