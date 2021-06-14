Rita’s Italian Ice plans to reopen at its new State College location on June 23, according to a spokesperson for Rita's.

The chain used to be located on Beaver Avenue in State College but closed in July 2020.

Rita's is now located at 1609 N. Atherton St. and is scheduled to open daily from noon-10 p.m., the spokesperson said.

The new shop, which was originally supposed to open in March "next to" Champs Sports Grill, has outdoor walk-up service but doesn’t have seating, unlike the former Beaver Avenue location.

Most Rita’s are required to stay open for a period of seven months each year, lasting from the first day of March to at least the third Sunday in September.

