Dozens of community members gathered in Sidney Friedman Park Tuesday evening for the "Remembering George Floyd and Community Vigil for Black Lives" hosted by State College's 3/20 Coalition.

3/20 coalition organized the vigil for reflection and remembrance of the one-year anniversary of George Floyd's death and for other Black individuals who lost their lives at the hand of police.

The 3/20 Coalition formed after Osaze Osagie, a 29-year-old Black man, was killed by a State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at Osagie's apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran at the officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to deploy a Taser on him, he was allegedly shot by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

The event featured speeches from community leaders, a performance by the Roots of Life drum circle and a silent march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Plaza on South Fraser Street.

Ferguson Township supervisor candidate and 3/20 Coalition co-leader Tierra Williams opened the event by reciting her original poem titled "Floyd's Summer."

"The world was no longer beautiful," Williams said, reflecting on the summer following George Floyd's death.

After several other speeches, the crowd was asked to split into four groups to discuss how police violence has affected them and how they can build a community where "Osaze would have been safe."

"I was horrified, heartbroken and ashamed," said one community member as she reflected on how she felt watching George Floyd's murder broadcast on television.

Following group discussions, Williams and other 3/20 Coalition members led a candlelit silent march to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. memorial downtown. Attendees were asked to lay flowers, candles and messages at the base of the structure.

When the attendees arrived at the memorial, local activist Divine Lipscomb read the names of several Black individuals who were killed by police in recent years. After each name, the group wished that they “rest in power."

Lipscomb (senior-rehabilitation and human services) said he believes criminal justice reform is a "nuanced" subject, but it is now more important than ever to "grow and reflect."

