Home is usually a place where a person is most comfortable to kick back and be free from the troubles of the outside world. But for Lewis Scaliti — those troubles found their way into his home by way of a felony burglary.

Scaliti (senior-security and risk analysis) said he was asleep when someone broke into his apartment in The Standard at State College and stole over $5,000 worth of personal items from him and his roommates.

When Scaliti and his roommates’ apartment was burglarized on Dec. 11, 2021, he said The Standard’s management was “condescending and unhelpful.”

On Dec. 12, 2021 — Nishith Kapoor, a former Penn State student, was arrested for the multiple burglaries at The Standard, according to the criminal complaint.

According to Penn State spokesperson Lisa Powers, Kapoor is not enrolled this spring at Penn State.

He was charged with three felony counts of burglary, four counts of criminal trespassing, three counts of theft by unlawful taking and four counts of receiving stolen property, court documents said.

Kapoor allegedly broke into Scaliti’s apartment at 2:45 a.m. Dec. 11 and was seen "checking various doors to apartments," the criminal complaint said.

Prior to the burglary that night, Scaliti said he and some of his roommates were at a formal event for their fraternity and one roommate was home studying.

The roommates went to sleep at around 3 a.m. — with their door unlocked — and that’s when Scaliti said the burglary occurred.

Scaliti said he woke up first the next morning and went to look for his phone, computer and watch, but he couldn’t find them.

It was then Scaliti said he realized they had been burglarized. He said he woke up his roommates, and they called State College Police that Saturday morning around 7 a.m.

Then early the next morning, at around 3:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jarrod Keating — one of Scaliti’s roommates — said he heard a knock on their door. He opened the door, and two people were there, saying they’d found some of the stolen items in the parking lot and ultimately returned them.

But about 30 minutes later — Keating (junior-data science) said he heard someone attempt to open the door of the apartment.

Keating said he and two other roommates opened the door to find Kapoor trying to get into other apartments while allegedly holding “two laptops.”

The roommates then called State College Police who were unable to arrest Kapoor that night because they weren’t able to prove the laptops had been stolen at the time.

Scaliti said he believes this was because The Standard had not released security tapes to the State College Police Department at this point. The roommates then took to The Standard’s Instagram page to comment about the burglary.

“That's when The Standard wasn't giving the tapes to the cops for like, two days,” Scaliti said.

In the comment section of a post on The Standard’s Instagram, The Standard wrote, “Open communication and transparency are a vital part of strengthening community relationships with residents.”

The Standard said on the post, which was from five weeks ago, “are currently under investigation” and asked residents to “please make sure they lock apartment doors” as a “continued precaution.”

In an email sent out to residents at 8:32 p.m. on Dec. 12, 2021 — more than 40 hours after the first incident — The Standard made residents aware of the burglaries from that weekend.

According to the email, there were allegedly “multiple burglaries” that occurred on Scaliti’s floor.

The Standard’s management team said it “cooperated with the police during their investigation and… provided video surveillance footage from this weekend.” And according to the criminal complaint, The Standard did give the State College Police Department the tapes.

Lt. Chad Hamilton of the State College Police Department said police received the security tapes “relatively quickly,” and there is an ongoing investigation with the tapes to learn more about the burglaries.

He said turnaround for security tapes can be anywhere from “a day to a few weeks,” and turnaround varies depending on the company.

Davis Suffredini, another of Scaliti’s roommates, was home studying the night of the burglary. He said the email to residents came too late.

“The main thing is — if they notified everybody about our burglary, then the next night, people would’ve locked their doors,” Suffredini (senior-finance) said. “But instead, [more] apartments got robbed.”

According to Suffredini, the video tapes from the hallway showed Kapoor leaving their apartment and entering another one on Dec. 11.

The morning after the burglary, Scaliti said he and his roommates met with State College Police around 7:10 a.m. and spoke with them for 30 minutes. He said the officer then went down to speak with The Standard staff.

But when Suffredini went to speak with staff following the conversation with the police officer, he said a report hadn’t been filed by The Standard yet.

“I went down there at like 11 a.m., [and] she was like, ‘Oh, you got robbed, I need to make a report or something,’” Suffredini said. “So, even though the cops came to them with all that, they didn't make the report yet, and then I had to tell them the whole story again.”

Suffredini said some of their key fobs — which are used to unlock their door and grant access to the stairwells and elevators at The Standard — were stolen the night of the burglary, and he said The Standard wouldn’t initially give them new key fobs.

This also meant Kapoor could’ve come back again — even if their door was locked, Suffredini said.

“[The Standard’s management is] just completely incompetent honestly,” Suffredini said. “Literally every part of how they run this.”

Kelly Gray, director of public relations at The Standard, said because there is a legal investigation, The Standard “cannot comment at this time” on the allegations.

Scaliti said after the burglary, a property manager called him and was “accusational” about the incident.

When he was on the phone with a property manager, Scaliti said he told them he wished he and his roommates were treated differently.

“I was like, ‘It would have been nice if you had [said], ‘Hey, I know you're a victim of crime — are you doing well, that sort of stuff,’” Scaliti said. “Instead of just being very defensive and sort of rude to us throughout the whole thing.”

