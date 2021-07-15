Democratic Pennsylvania House Rep. Scott Conklin hosted a hybrid-format town hall Wednesday evening in State College to address constituent questions and concerns regarding the coronavirus, among other topics.

Around a dozen people gathered at the Patton Township Municipal Building for the 7 p.m. event, and more joined through a livestream.

Conklin and his team began by reiterating the purpose of the town hall and their dedication to listening and interacting with as many constituents as possible before launching into a short list of coronavirus statistics. According to Conklin’s staff, there have been over 16,000 cases in Centre County to date.

Tor Michaels, Conklin’s chief of staff, then opened the floor to questions, ranging from construction and infrastructure to voting rights to guns and marijuana.

Voter fraud quickly became a topic of discussion, prompting Conklin to outline the voting process. He said he believes Pennsylvania’s voting system is one of the most secure in the world, and the chances of fraud are very low.

Following the 2020 election, voter fraud became a topic of debate across the country, prompting several national recounts and audits. But Conklin assured attendees there was no fraud in the 2020 election, citing his own research and checks he and his team completed in the weeks following the general election.

And according to Conklin, there are even ways the average citizen can verify for themselves that fraud was not committed. Every courthouse keeps records of each person who voted — like names, addresses and polling locations — and all such information is readily available to the public, for free in many places or for a small fee in others.

One online participant asked Conklin what his process was for dealing with issues presented to him and how solutions are derived for those issues.

Conklin’s answer was multifaceted — he said he primarily reaches out to his constituents to listen to their thoughts on the problem, but he said he also reviews other instances in which the same problem was dealt with, either in Centre County or in other constituencies. For Conklin, representation and precedent are the two most important things, he said.

In Conklin’s experience, he said, these approaches are not uncommon among his fellow Pennsylvania lawmakers.

“Very few pieces of legislation are done because we as legislators thought something should be done,” Conklin said. “It’s done because a constituent reached out to us.”

Budgeting was another prominent topic during the town hall, and several attendees questioned what they called “floating billions” left over from coronavirus relief money presented to Centre County and the commonwealth as a whole.

Conklin said his solution to mitigating budgeting holes is to first address the needs of his constituents that could be solved with the money, then to work with other lawmakers and the office of the governor to approve budgets that would address those needs.

The conversation then shifted to Penn State and its impact on the Centre County community.

Concerns were presented over Penn State’s lack of a vaccination mandate for returning students and faculty — and one online attendee demanded action from Conklin regarding the safety of both the Penn State community and local community.

Before Conklin addressed the issue himself, Conklin’s district outreach director Laura Shadle discussed the university’s current incentives to get students and faculty vaccinated. Listing the university’s plan for weekly money drawings to signed footballs and other memorabilia prizes, Shadle applauded its current efforts to incentivize vaccinations but also said she and the rest of Conklin’s office would continue to promote university-wide inoculations through advertisements and other endorsements of the university’s current policies.

According to Conklin, this is all his office would be able to do because of various legal restrictions as well as the nature of political relationships and the hardships that encircle them, he said.

“When you’re working with any public-private membership, they have the ability to make those decisions,” Conklin said. “At the end of the day, my job is to support those students, support those faculty and support those individuals who work there.”

This segued the conversation to public transportation, specifically what some attendees said they perceived as a lack of mass transit passing through Centre County. One called for the addition of a “train spur” to the region, a stop along the route of an already existing line running from Pittsburgh to Philadelphia and beyond to New York City.

Conklin said he and his office received requests in the past to consider such an infrastructural undertaking, and he said he would look into advancing such a project. His first consideration, he said, would be looking at mass transit lines in Europe, which he said are the models he would use when attempting to begin presenting legislation that would kickstart the project.

He said he believes the line would be “a great advantage” to Centre County and State College, allowing for not only an increase in tourism to the area but also an easier, more direct mode of travel for students, faculty and family members in the Penn State community.

The topic of discussion then transitioned when an in-person attendee asked Conklin about court accountability, specifically with regard to fair redistricting issues and some recent, more national concerns over gerrymandering.

According to Conklin and several of his staff members, the Pennsylvania courts and the Commonwealth’s legislative body Conklin is a member of are established with checks and balances in place to mitigate each other’s power. He said while he is concerned over the issues the attendee addressed, he doesn’t believe the Pennsylvania courts or its Supreme Court were part of any wrongdoing or abuse of power.

One attendee even proposed the impeachment of court officials in all levels of Pennsylvania government, but Conklin immediately dismissed this idea, saying the checks and balances the courts have over the legislative body must remain, as they were established for a reason, he said.

Another attendee brought up recent plans for the consolidation of some of Pennsylvania’s private and public institutions of higher education and asked Conklin’s position on the matter.

Conklin said he understands the reasoning behind such proposals but disagrees wholeheartedly with the plan.

“The idea isn’t to have less places for young people to be educated but to have more affordable places for young people to be educated,” Conklin said. “I was not happy with it. I’m still not happy with it. We’re going to lose more young people coming to Pennsylvania to spend their dollars and be educated.”

He said he believes the consolidation of such institutions would have negative repercussions on several facets of Pennsylvania’s economy and economies of local governments near the institutions in question.

In terms of gun control, an attendee inquired of Conklin’s position and asked his thoughts of recent incidents of gun violence across the nation, such as the Atlanta shooting and statistics of gun violence over Fourth of July weekend.

On March 16, eight people were killed in an Atlanta shooting including six people of Asian descent, according to The New York Times.

Children, Conklin said, are his greatest concern with regard to guns, as he said not only are they more susceptible to accidents and danger surrounding them, but they also receive more training with them when they learn to shoot for hunting purposes than most adults do when they purchase a gun for the first time in their 20s.

Having said that, Conklin said he believes Pennsylanvia’s current system of background checks and gun violence protection is better than policies in place at the national level. He said Pennsylvania checks dive deeper into prospective gun owners and provide more protections than even most of the other systems in the U.S.

Moving forward with guns, Conklin said he aims to introduce legislation to protect children — such as the implementation of gun lock laws that would require adults in homes with children to lock their guns at all times when children are around and the guns aren’t in use. And he said the best way to push such legislation is to work bipartisanly.

“I believe there’s a middle ground that both sides of the aisle can come together on,” Conklin said.

He said he would continue to fight for safety and peace in his constituency and beyond.

Broadband internet connection — specifically of access to it — was the next topic discussed, and Conklin promised action to increase internet access throughout central Pennsylvania. He said Pennsylvania was one of the top 10 worst states in the country with regard to internet access, and he said he aims to change that.

“We’re no longer brick-and-mortar-only establishments,” Conklin said. “We can no longer continue to operate in the 21st century with 19th century technology.”

And broadband connection, he said, “is the way to do it.”

Discussion then took a small pause from the line of specific questioning when one attendee asked Conklin what bills and policies he plans to propose throughout the rest of the year.

The most important legislation Conklin said he hopes to present is a bill addressing domestic violence, for which he said he’s been a long-time advocate. Domestic violence has historically been a key topic in Conklin’s agenda, and he said he hopes to push it even further this fall.

Conklin also said he hopes to push a bill that would establish a database of known arsonists and those with arsonistic tendencies, which he said would not only make communities safer by making police work more efficient but would also assist with policies in his domestic violence bill.

Other bills and policies Conklin said he hopes to enact this year are legislation that would assist in revenue generation for volunteer fire companies, an environmental bill, fair redistricting legislation, a voting rights bill and a transportation bill. All of these, Conklin said, will be bipartisan by nature and focus primarily on cooperation between the parties in Pennsylvania’s house.

“As we wind down the year, we still have quite a bit of unfinished business,” Conklin said of his plans.

He then addressed a question concerning his stance on an increase to Centre County and, more broadly, Pennsylanvia’s minimum wage.

Both Conklin and the attendee who raised the issue said the topic of minimum wage adjustments was impacted heavily over the past year by the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’ll continue to work on helping individuals earn a minimum wage,” Conklin said.

Earlier this year, Gov. Wolf and other Pennsylvania lawmakers began to draft and sponsor a bill that would raise the statewide minimum wage in slow and steady increments until it reaches $15 an hour in 2027. Conklin was a cosponsor on the initial draft legislation.

Conklin also said he believes local employers have done their part in tackling the minimum wage issue, with several businesses paying their employees more than $15 an hour already and others providing signing bonuses of several hundred dollars at hire.

Conklin then discussed his own work to secure funds for Centre County and provide his constituency with necessary aid in several areas.

From infrastructural projects to local government funding to funding for school districts and universities, Conklin said he was able to help Centre County secure a large amount of money and increase funding for upwards of one-third of its school districts.

But one attendee raised concerns over money allocated toward Penn State and other universities, asking why it was set aside for institutions that seemingly have more than enough money of their own.

“Every penny that we get from the state goes directly to the student’s tuition,” Conklin replied.

He said he would continue to be transparent about the nature and purpose of all funds secured by Centre County and said his constituents will feel the effect of that money through his office’s budgeting agenda and approvals.

Discussion then circled back to the issue of voter fraud, with multiple attendees asking why it happens and how it could happen. Many asked Conklin to elaborate on his previous discussion on the matter.

“The public is not to blame for being upset,” Conklin said. “The people to blame are the ones making money off of this.”

Conklin pointed fingers at media companies and corporations he said have been profiting off the election result drama, and he said he believes changes must occur to ensure the accuracy of disseminated information.

“It’s all about making money, and the people being hurt are the citizens of this nation,” Conklin said. “As long as there are profiteers making money off of misinformation, it’s not going to change.”

The legalization of recreational marijuana was the next topic following voter fraud.

Conklin said he is in favor of legalizing marijuana for recreational use in the commonwealth, but he said he believes changes to other laws and policies relating to driving under the influence and public intoxication must be adapted first. He said he plans to use other states as a learning tool when formulating draft legislation with other lawmakers.

“Locking somebody up for owning a small amount of marijuana is one of the greatest disservices we’ve ever done to humanity,” Conklin said. “We can come up with the solution to allow individuals to have the freedoms they deserve in the United States.”

This transitioned into a conversation about defunding the police, with one attendee asking Conklin what his stance on the issue is.

Conklin defended the police and said he believes Centre County authorities have done a “great” job with their operational policies and practices. He said there have been some “bad cops” but that nearly all of Centre County — and the U.S. as a whole — have police forces replete with “good people.”

Addressing inequities in responses and actions and changing the way business is done with regard to types of calls — including overdoses, mental health crises and other nonviolent situations — is in order, Conklin said, and he said he believes there are “better ways to enforce” the law and address constituent safety and well-being.

Conklin said he believes discriminatory laws must also change, which would aid in the reformation of policing policies and procedures.

Finally, Conklin spoke about State College’s plan for a new skatepark, which he said he and his team have been working to add to the region for a while.

“State College is one of the greatest sports towns in America — and I’m not just talking football,” Conklin said.

The addition of the skatepark, he said, would be beneficial in several ways for the town — it will increase activity and allow those interested in skating events to have a space of their own, he said.

Conklin and his staff wrapped up the town hall by promising to remain open to new ideas and concerns, and said he plans to hold more town halls in the future.

At the end of the month, Conklin said he and his office will review the topics discussed at Wednesday evening’s town hall and plan legislative actions to move forward to address constituent concerns.

