Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Conklin announced Thursday that $1.75 million in state funding from the Commonwealth Financing Authority will go toward traffic and pedestrian safety in Patton Township as well as a new skate park in State College borough.

For traffic and pedestrian safety, $1.5 million in funds will be used to expand roads and install new traffic signals, sidewalks and turning lanes in Patton Township.

In the borough of State College, $250,000 will be used for the construction of a new skate park, which will be available to the public.

“These worthwhile investments will ensure better traffic flow and pedestrian safety in an already-busy area of the district, and also provide an enjoyable recreational opportunity for residents and visitors,” Conklin said in the release. “I look forward to seeing both of these projects moving forward very soon.”

