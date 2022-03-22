On Sunday afternoon, State College community members gathered at the Albright-Bethune United Methodist Church for a memorial service honoring the three-year anniversary of Osaze Osagie's death, which was hosted by his family.

Osagie was a 29-year old Black man who was killed by a white State College police officer on March 20, 2019 when three officers arrived at his apartment to serve a mental health warrant.

Osagie, who had autism and a history of schizophrenia, allegedly ran toward one of the police officers with a knife. After an unsuccessful attempt to tase him, he was allegedly shot three times in the back by Officer M. Jordan Pieniazek.

The three officers involved in the shooting have not been charged.

Sylvester Osagie, Osaze's father, filed a lawsuit in November 2020 against the borough of State College, and Judge Matthew W. Brann of the U.S. Middle District Court of Pennsylvania previously set a long-term trial date in 2022.

The memorial service opened with the Light of Christ, performed by Solange Sylvain, Osaze’s cousin, and followed with an opening prayer led by Pastor Paul McReynolds, who welcomed patrons into the church.

McReynolds said everyone needs to “stand together to speak up and speak out about justice” and thanked the crowd for coming together to “praise [Osaze’s] life.”

“Lord, we say thank you for the possibilities of us gathering in this place together — celebrating and holding up the legacy of young Osaze,” McReynolds said. “We love you, and thank you for this opportunity for us to come together to celebrate his life.”

Music filled the walls of the church as the Unity Church of Jesus Christ ensemble performed songs requested by Osaze’s parents, Sylvester and Iyun, opening with “Amazing Grace.”

After the ensemble concluded, another pastor at the church, Jim McDonald, spoke about “the Osaze [he] knew.”

“I remember Osaze,” McDonald said. “I never heard a harsh word come from his lips.”

Then, McDonald shared memories of Osaze’s love for participating in bible study, such as the time he answered four questions in a row.

McDonald said he continues to “take great comfort knowing Osaze is living with Jesus right now” and emphasized the importance of “love, humility and forgiveness” through bible verses.

Next, Segun Soetan performed “Oríkì” — a form of praise poetry amongst Yoruba-speakers of West Africa.

After, Charles Dumas, a retired professor from Penn State, recited a poem he wrote “about a year ago” to the crowd, which emphasized “no justice, no peace.”

“Walk together children, don’t you get weary,” Dumas said.

In the poem, Dumas told the audience “don’t be afraid,” “don’t quit on this," citing the racial issues within the U.S. that are still “a work in progress.”

Dumas spoke about George Floyd, a Black man who was killed by a white police officer on Memorial Day in 2020 in Minneapolis and whose death sparked nationwide protests, and others who lost their lives to the police.

He asked people to stop being quiet by pointing out that Osagie “was killed by a police officer down the street” while he was “eating dinner,” and he described stories of Black excellence and overcoming obstacles — such as Barack Obama.

“Now, it’s our turn,” Dumas said.

Then, an ensemble directed by Anthony Leach engaged with the crowd, and after, the Osagie family’s pastor, Zac McDonald, offered words of encouragement to the audience.

Zac cited the family’s resilience and how they continue to find “peace in God” despite their hardships.

“Osaze was a young man who read the bible,” Zac said. “Every Sunday, he’d give me a hug.”

Zac said “we must believe in [God] to experience this peace,” and the Osagie family is “powerful testimony” because the Osagie family is “not bitter” toward God.

“They were at church the Sunday after it happened,” Zac said. “They know their son is at peace when they hit their head on the pillow at night.”

Zac said the family has trusted in God “completely” — not “conveniently" — which can inspire others as well.

“I was shocked the day Osaze was pulled from this earth,” Zac said. “It’s easy to trust God when things are going well, but the Osagie family trusts in Him completely.”

Next, Osaze’s parents, Sylvester and Iyun, addressed the crowd.

The “beautiful festivity” was made to “remember our son, to remember his death,” Sylvester said.

Sylvester shared the family’s appreciation for the Penn State and State College community, citing the over $100,000 Osaze Osagie Scholarship Fund and the work from the Endowment Committee, which has already helped four students.

They were also able to create a scholarship fund for high school students, who embody the community service Osaze was fond of, Sylvester said.

“It wasn’t what you did but the love you put into what you did,” Sylvester said of the community’s support.

Additionally, he said the family was “most grateful” to Penn State President Eric Barron, Penn State faculty and State College, as well the anonymous donors to the fund.

“We cannot afford to forget,” Sylvester said. “Coming together gives us the opportunity to engage in the kind of reflectiveness we need as a community.”

Sylvester thanked State College Mayor Ezra Nanes and the borough council for their proclamation of March 20 as “Osaze Osagie Day of Unity.”

“We have seen the efforts made,” Sylvester said. “We hope this whole process can be brought to closure.”

Iyun said they knew they “should do this event” as a “tribute” to the community.

“When you make someone else’s pain your own, you’ve spoken,” Iyun said. “We appreciate you.”

Despite everything, Iyun said there’s “beauty in the ashes,” and the family continues to pray.

“We pray for the country, for State College,” Iyun said. “We’ve prayed for the man who shot my son.”

Now, she said the family is working with different nonprofits focused on mental health awareness, and they are “totally invested in seeing good” in State College because they “know love in this town.”

“We will rise from the ground to seek justice,” Iyun said. “Let his blood speak peace and unity, and let State College listen.”

Julie Mortimore, a graduate program coordinator for Penn State’s College of Eberly Sciences, then issued a proclamation at the end of the service.

“March 20th is a day of joy, love and unity,” Mortimore said. “This town will never be the same.”

After, a video, accompanied by the ensemble’s singing of “Beauty from the Ashes,” was projected onto a screen at the front of the church and displayed pictures of Osaze throughout his life.

Then, the memorial ended with singing from the Unity Church of Jesus Christ ensemble and concluded with Onose Osagie, one of Osaze's brothers, blowing out the candles for the “Light of Christ.”

Stephen Pitterle, a friend of the Osagie family, said he hopes there will be more “resolution to this issue.”

“What happened to [Osaze] was a tragedy,” Pitterle said.

For Duane Bullock, a member of the Unity Church of Jesus Christ, he said “this has a different outcome.”

“I hope everyone can heal and move forward like his parents say,” Bullock said.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes said “we need to hear each other so we can come together as a community to heal and move forward.”

Nanes said the Osagie family has “suffered this unimaginable loss, and they are turning their son’s life and death into something that can bring positive impact on our community.”

Nanes also said the scholarships for Penn State and the State College Area High School are “important,” and he was able to help fundraise for the high school scholarships as well.

“The most important thing we can do is to say Osaze Osaige’s name and to be together when we do that,” Nanes said. “And that means being together with all of our emotions, beliefs and feelings.”

For Nanes, the Osagie family is “the heart” for keeping Osaze’s legacy alive, and he said he “views himself as a supporter in that effort.”

“We will be saying Osaze Osagie’s name for a long time to come,” Nanes said. “It’s important that we find a way to unite around his name and allow his life and death to inspire us to continue doing the important work we are doing as a community and as a society.”

MORE BOROUGH COVERAGE